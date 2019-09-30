Man City see off tough Everton

Walton: Riyad Mahrez and Raheem Sterling calmed Manchester City’s nerves on Saturday as the Premier League champions overcame a searching test to beat feisty Everton 3-1 and keep leaders Liverpool in their sights.

Pep Guardiola’s team came into the match at Goodison Park knowing they could not afford to fall further behind Jurgen Klopp’s high-fliers, who earlier extended their perfect record with a win at Sheffield United to stretch their lead to eight points. It appeared to be normal service for City when they took the lead midway through the first half through Gabriel Jesus but Everton hit back nine minutes later through Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Both sides had chances after the break in an entertaining contest but Mahrez’s free-kick and Sterling’s late strike put the game beyond the home side and allowed City to close to within five points of Liverpool.

“We know if we have a setback in a match we stick with the gameplan, that is the most important thing. The chances will come,” said Sterling. (AFP)