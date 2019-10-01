Garo Hills observes International Day for the Elderly

TURA: Along with the rest of the World, the International Day for Elderly was observed at Matchikol L P School, near Tura on Tuesday where Deputy Commissioner of West Garo Hills, Ram Singh was the Chief Guest.

Speaking on the occasion, Ram Singh said that the celebration is an opportunity for everyone to realise the contribution of parents who have played a significant role in society as leaders and caregivers and to thank them for helping us to grow and become responsible citizens of the society. He also reminded everyone to take special care of their parents and grandparents and make them understand that parents are an asset and a good example should be set in front of children since they will follow the nature of their parents.

Emphasizing on the importance and benefits of walking and other physical activities to keep the body fit and healthy, he said that the Elderly people also should indulge in the same in order to keep themselves healthy. In addition to these, they should also practise healthy eating habits and balanced diet and avoid consuming unhealthy habits like chewing tobacco, drinking alcohol etc, he said.

While delivering the keynote address, Nodal Officer, Dr Mukrang Terang informed that the program is meant for those citizens who are above 60 years of age and especially to address their challenges by providing better health care facilities for their illnesses including Palliative care and improve the quality of life of the older people in the region.

West Garo Hills District Medical and Health Officer (DM&HO), Dr Marwin R Sangma informed the objectives of the program and said that though the program has not been implemented properly in the district, there would be separate counters and wards for senior citizens and for a start, 5 beds for male and 5 beds for female and necessary treatment and medicines would be provided to them free of cost at hospitals and other health care centres, in the region.

During the program, the Chief Guest also distributed walking sticks to Elderly people of the area which was sponsored by the HDFC Bank, Tura.

Baghmara in South Garo Hills also observed the day and the programme was organized by the District Social Welfare Department at Jongkol SSA School premises.

Chief Guest A T Sangma, Superintendent of Police while highlighting the important contributions of older persons to society said that, it was important for them to educate themselves on their given rights and laws.

During the program, free medical checkups were conducted as well as gifts distributed to all those elderly people who were present.

The occasion was observed in North Garo Hills at Borjhora, Bajengdoba in a programme organized by the District Social Welfare Office in tandem with the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Resubelpara.

Dr Pinku Mansrang Marak, Medical Officer while addressing the elderly people during the event stressed on the need for equality of all ages especially that of the elderly people who according to him needs equal participation, care and source of income barring discrimination.

Earlier, a health checkup of older people above sixty years of age was also conducted as part of the programme by the Medical department.

A felicitation for older persons was also held where in two elderly of ninety years were felicitated as the oldest people of the area.