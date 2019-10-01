Mukhla Raid win WJDSA 2nd Div Soccer tournament

From Our Correspondent

JOWAI: The Mukhla Raid SC lifted up the 4th Debo Shullai Memorial Trophy of the West Jaintia Hills District Sports Association 2nd Division Football Tournament in the final match held on Monday at U Kiang Nangbah Memorial Stadium. The Mukhla Raid beat the Luti Tuber SC, Ialong by 2-1 goal. Mihsalan Lyngdoh of the Luti Tuber SC has scored the first goal in the 27th minutes of the first half while Joydeep Bamon and Booster Sana of Mukhla Raid scores two goals in the 78th and 86 minutes in the second half and led their team in to a victory. Sanbor Shullai, MLA of Shillong South was the chief guest accompanied by fews JHADC MDCs. The top scorer was awarded to Nudeisa Dhar of Luti Tuber SC who scored 7 goals in the tournament and the Best Goalkeeper was awarded to Yooki Syngkon of Mukhla Raid SC and the Player of the Tournament was awarded to Masan War of Luti Tuber SC whereas the Man of the Match goes to Joydep Bamon of Mukhla Raid Sc.