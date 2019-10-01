N Bengal rhino habitats get bikes to boost conservation

From Our Correspondent

GUWAHATI: North East-based biodiversity conservation and research organisation, Aaranyak, on Monday gifted eight motorcycles to Department of Forest, Wildlife North of West Bengal to boost rhino conservation efforts in all habitat of North Bengal area. It is significant that eight (Bajaj Pulsar 150 CC NEON ABS) motorcycles were handed over to the West Bengal Forest Department’s North Wildlife Circle on the day when the first meeting of the expert committee was held on reintroduction of Indian one-horned rhinoceros at Patlakhowa grassland in Cooch Behar area. The motorcycles have been provided by Aaranyak with support from Born Free Foundation and in association with Himalayan Nature and Adventure Foundation. The West Bengal Forest Department has decided to reintroduce rhinos at Patlakhowa grassland where the erstwhile habitat was destroyed because of change of course by River Torsa, keeping in tune with its principle of not keeping all the eggs in one basket. The department wants to spread out the rhino population in North Bengal to secure the future of the species. Local communities have been consulted before taking the decision to translocate rhinos to Patlakhowa from neighbouring protected areas of Jaldapara and Gorumara sanctuaries. The Forest Department has already mapped the area and is constructing protection fence to create an enclosure for the translocated rhinos at Patlakhowa. Patlakhowa is being developed as an ‘extension colony’ of the rhinoceros in North Bengal areas of West Bengal where rhino population has shown a steady growth during the last three decades.