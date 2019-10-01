Sand, stone traders oppose challan system

SHILLONG: Local traders dealing in sand and stones have decided to oppose the challan system for transportation of the materials terming it as “unacceptable”.

The transportation of sand and stones within the state is governed by the Meghalaya Minor Minerals Concession Rules, 2016.

The decision was taken at a meeting held at Umphyrnai on Monday and jointly convened by the Hima Khyrim and Mylliem Lum Local Truck Owners and Drivers Association.

President of the Hima Khyrim and Mylliem Lum Local Truck Owners and Drivers Association, Egenstar Kurkalang, said that vehicles transporting sand and stones from Nongkren, Pomlakrai, Umphynai, areas were prevented from unloading the materials at the destination after the vehicle drivers failed to produce the government challans.

He argued that the challans should be issued to inter-state and international traders while exempting the local traders as the sand and stones are used by local people and the state government.

He said the association will meet the state government to demand amendment of the Meghalaya Minor Minerals Concession Rules, 2016. However, Kurkalang said that the association will work and comply with norms that aim to preserve and protect the environment.