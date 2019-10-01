Woman doc drives patient to hospital in ambulance

SHILLONG: She could have just let it be, but did not.

Meet Dr Balnamchi Sangma of Garobadha PHC in West Garo Hills.

An Ayush doctor, she took it upon herself to drive an ambulance to safely shift a patient in a serious condition from the PHC to Maternity and Child Hospital, Tura on Monday since the driver was on leave.

The patient, a pregnant woman with breech presentation condition from Ghoramara village, was admitted at the PHC.

However, the complications could not be handled in the PHC and she was required to be immediately moved to the Maternity and Child Hospital.

Even though most breech babies are born healthy, there is an elevated risk for certain problems.

Birth defects are slightly more common in breech babies and the defect might be the reason that the baby fails to move into the right position prior to delivery.The patient was not willing for USG in spite of request from the team of doctors prompting Dr Sangma to take the patient to the hospital driving the ambulance herself. Dr Sangma has a driving license, but then so many other doctors do as well.