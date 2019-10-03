108 staff defy ban

Govt can only broker talks between sides: CM

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya EMRI Workers’ Union continued with its strike on Wednesday defying the ban while the state government said it had very little role to play in the tussle between the staff and the management of the 108 ambulance service.

The government has prohibited the strike by the field staff of GVK Emergency Management and Research Institute (EMRI) 108 ambulance service, which began on September 30, under sub-Section (1) of Section 3 of the Meghalaya Essential Services Maintenance Act, 1980 (No.23 of 1980), Amendment Act 2003, and in public interest for a period of six months.

Speaking to reporters here on Wednesday, president of the union, Roipar Kharraswai, termed the Act as draconian which seeks to muzzle the voice of the union and suppress their rights. “We will go ahead demanding our rights. We started with a peaceful agitation, why didn’t the government take notice back then?” he said.

He informed that the state government spends Rs 1,47,000 per vehicle per month adding that the condition of the 108 ambulance vehicles is far worse than that of the municipal vehicles.

“The condition of the stretchers is also not good as very often patients fall off,” he said. He said there are 43 ambulances and not 48 as claimed by the GVK administration.

Kharraswai said the employees have not received their arrears since 2017 and their overtime allowance since 2011.

Stating that there is a need to dig deep into the allegations of mismanagement in the GVK, he supported the demand of the Confederation of Meghalaya Social Organization (CoMSO) to institute a CBI inquiry.

He said the state government should snap ties with the GVK EMRI and run the ambulance service itself.

An emergency medical technician from Garo Hills, M Mandal, said that the staff have been staying at an old government building which he claimed has no doors or windows. The officers have not even responded to the complaint.

GVK gains from the agitation

Kharraswai said the GVK EMRI stands to gain from the agitation as it continues to deduct salaries.

“The ambulances are not in use and there is no need to spend on petrol. Even the oxygen is also not in use and they (GVK administration) will not suffer any losses,” he said.

He said the GVK management had met the agitating employees assuring them 10 per cent increment on the condition that they will not agitate in the future.

“We rejected their offer. We have not received any arrears and increments so far,” Kharraswai said.

Not right to stop work

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a programme here, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said the two sides have to find a solution while asking the union to appreciate that stopping the services is not right as it affects the lives of people.

He said the government has been talking to the GVK employees.

“The employees are not under the government. We have a contract with GVK and they employ people,” he said.

“It is like any private organisation. The only thing we can do is to bring the two parties together and try to facilitate some kind of understanding between them,” Sangma said.