BJP upbeat over Shella prospect

SHILLONG: The BJP is dreaming big about the Shella Assembly bypoll saying it is going to be a battle between the saffron party and all the others and in which it has a good chance of emerging victorious.

The party’s chutzpah stems from its performance in the last Lok Sabha election when its candidate and South Shillong MLA Sanbor Shullai secured close to 5000 votes from the Shella assembly segment.

The bypoll is scheduled for October 21.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Shullai said he had got close to 5000 votes in the last Lok Sabha election from the constituency when he did not even campaign there and the party did not have a unit.

“Now if the votes are intact and with a little effort from the party, we can surely win the seat,” he said.

It may be mentioned that almost all the partners of the MDA, including PDF, UDP and BJP, are contesting the election which has been necessitated following the demise of veteran leader Donkupar Roy earlier this year.

As many as six candidates are in the fray.