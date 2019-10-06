A puja with a difference at the initiative of makeSomeoneSMILE

SHILLONG: A team comprising members of make SomeoneSMILE visited Shanti Bhavan in the city on Saturday and celebrated puja with the elderly and frail.

“This season, after a long discussion, we decided to bring some smiles to the ones who have either been ignored by family or had never experienced being in a family. So we made our way to Shanti Bhavan and spent some time with the aged members there,” said a member of makeSomeoneSMILE.

“Our whole intent was to provide them with a family atmosphere,” the member said.

The members also had an interactive session with the inmates, each of whom told his or her story about how they had come to be there.

“Each of their life stories left a mark on us. We complain about so much in our lives whereas here are few souls who have been either left out or forgotten,” said another member.

The visit ended with a few musical numbers performed by the team.

It may be mentioned that makeSomeoneSMILE, which is a self driven and voluntary initiative, is the same group which had earlier led the cleaning drive in Laitlum, Golf Links and at present is partnering with The Shillong Times for Operation Clean-up. The group is also involved in similar projects in Bangalore, Pune, Kolkata & Delhi.