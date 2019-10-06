Tura poet’s book released

SHILLONG: The book Longthay Vay by Nirmal Koch – a poet from Tura – was released during a poets’ meet programme titled ‘Xaratar Duporiya’ at Scameo Global School, Azara in Guwahati.

The programme was organised by Pratibimba live.

The book which was unveiled by Upen Rabha Hakacham from Gauhati University, is published by Sahitya Charcha Kendra Assam and the programme was presided over by the president of the Sahitya Charcha Kendra Axom, Dinesh Baishya.

Others who were present included Mukul Rabha, vice president and Tridip Goswami, editor of Sahityam Patrika. Around 100 poets attended the programme.