Conrad, Prestone to campaign for Synrem

SHILLONG: Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, who is also the national president of NPP, along with party colleague and deputy chief minister Prestone Tynsong, prominent leaders of United Democratic Party (UDP) and Hill State People’s Democratic Party (HSPDP) will campaign for UDP candidate Balajiedkupar Synrem in Shella.

Informing this, working president of UDP, Titosstarwell Chyne, said the top leaders of the allies in the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) will campaign for late Donkupar Roy’s son in the coming days.

“It is clear that in the political fight, UDP will win comfortably while other candidates will vie for the second spot,” he claimed.

On the other hand, Chyne informed that 40 party functionaries from Congress and People’s Democratic Front (PDF) have joined the UDP to extend their support to Synrem.

He said that the 40 individuals are leaders of different units of Shella constituency and they were welcomed by Synrem in the presence of prominent leaders of the UDP.