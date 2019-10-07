Northeast Briefcase

Railway Police seize 45 stolen bikes brought via train parcel

Guwahati: The Government Railway Police (GRP) have seized a total of 45 bikes, since October 2, that were stolen and brought to the Guwahati railway station through train parcel from Delhi. Three persons have also been arrested in connection with the case. “On October 2, 13 bikes were seized after which we get the clue about the modus-operandi that lies in stealing the bikes and bringing it here through train parcel. Following which we searched the parcel go-down and seized 29 bikes. In total 45 bikes have been seized,” said Rajveer Singh, SP Railway Police, Guwahati. (ANI)



Nagaland PAC calls off bandh

Kohima: The indefinite bandh called by the Public Action Committee (PAC) of the Naga Council Dimapur in protest against the failure of the Dimapur district administration to address its demand to restructure the District Price Stabilization Committee (DPSC), has been postponed. The bandh was scheduled to start at 6am on Monday. According to a statement issued by the PAC, the proposed indefinite bandh was postponed in view of the setting up of the District Level Price Monitoring Committee (DLPMC) to monitor and control the prices of essential commodities in Dimapur. A request was also made by the administration, Hindu Seva Samiti and Bengali Samaj Dimapur on account of Durga Puja. The core committee meeting held at the Naga Council Hall on Saturday has decided to wait till October 19 when the sub-committee constituted by the deputy commissioner of Dimapur would bring out a report with the price list of commodities for comparison and finalisation. (UNI)



Naga guv conveys Puja wishes

Kohima: Nagaland Governor RN Ravi on Sunday conveyed his warm greetings to the people of Nagaland on the occasion of Durga Puja and Dussehra. According to a release issued by the PRO of Raj Bhavan of Kohima, Ravi hoped that the festival would strengthen the moral foundation of society and turn people away from all that divides and destroys and called on all to strive and build a society free from malice and full of brotherhood and compassion. (UNI)