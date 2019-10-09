Teen dies after consuming poison, boy critical

TURA: A 17-year-old girl who disappeared from her home in Tikrikilla on Tuesday has been found dead, reportedly from consuming poison, while a youth who was suspected to be in a relationship with her lies in critical condition from the poisoning.

The parents of the young girl had filed a missing person’s report with Tikrikilla police on Tuesday and sources inform that the minor girl had been befriended for quite some time by a 22 year old boy, Mahabul Hoque of Bhimganj Lakhipur under Goalpara district of Assam, who allegedly lured her into eloping.

Refusal by both families to accept their relationship is believed to have compelled the two to take the extreme step.

The body of the girl was found in Bhimganj area early Wednesday morning while the boy who was also in a state of unconsciousness has been rushed to a hospital in Goalpara where he is under medical supervision.

Based on the FIR lodged by the parents of the girl, police have registered a case of kidnapping and wrongful confinement of a minor against the youth. The Goalpara district administration has, in the meanwhile, ordered a magisterial probe into the incident.

A magisterial inquest is scheduled to take place on Thursday and police are awaiting the autopsy report on the girl.