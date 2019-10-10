EMRI workers threaten hunger strike

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya EMRI Workers’ Union has threatened to resort to hunger strike if their charter of demands is not met particularly to resolve the two months’ salary deduction by the GVK management.

When contacted, the president of the union, Roipar Kharraswai said the indefinite strike, which began on September 30, will continue for some more days and subsequently there will be hunger strike.

“Deducting the salaries of the employees for two months — July and August has affected us badly. The GVK authorities have already informed us that they will deduct the October salary also,” he said.

Questioning the logic behind the salary deduction, he said the government releases the salary for the employees which get deducted by the management.

“How can this be? We condemn the authoritative behaviour of the management and we also demand that the state government should not be partial,” Kharraswai said.

‘We will continue with the strike as long as the government does not address our charter of demands.

Around 200 employees of the union have been agitating for over 9 days on the premises of the GVK EMRI office in Lawmali, Shillong.

Politicians and social organisations have extended support to the union.