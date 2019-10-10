Night Curfew imposed along Assam- Nagaland boundary in Sivasagar

GUWAHATI: Sivasagar District administration in Assam has imposed night curfew in areas of the district located along Assam-Nagaland boundary.

The Additional District Magistrate, Bidit Das through an order imposed restrictions under Section 144 CrPC reinforcing night curfew from 6:00 pm to 6:00 am in the areas on Assam side of the inter-state boundary with Nagaland and thereby prohibiting the movement of any person, group of persons and any vehicular traffic in the five kilometers belt on Assam side of the boundary in the district bordering Nagaland.

The areas where the restrictions have been imposed are: Haluwating, Gelekey, and Bihubor police station of Assam Nagaland border. The restrictions have been imposed to prevent movements of anti-social elements and extremists across the Assam- Nagaland boundary.

The restrictions have also been imposed to prevent any unlawful activities that may result in injury or loss of human life, extortion and destruction of national and public property in the bordering areas between Assam and Nagaland falling within the district of Sivasagar.

The order further stated that under prevailing law and order situation in the areas, there are sufficient grounds for taking precautionary measures to prevent occurrence of such untoward incidents in the interest of maintaining peace and tranquility in the district.

However, magistrates, security personnel of Army, CRPF, Police and civil officials on duty are exempted from the purview of this prohibitory order.

The order has come into force with immediate effect and will remain in force for a period of 60 days with effect from October 4. Any violation of this order will be punishable under provisions of Section 188 IPC.

Section 144 CrPC : The district administration has also imposed some restrictions across the district under Section 144 CrPC.

The Additional District Magistrate Bidit Das through an order has prohibited pillion riding in two-wheelers across the district to prevent possibility of committing unlawful acts of terrorism, act of shooting, killing, extortion and looting etc.

The restriction has been imposed to prevent possibility of breach of peace and tranquility and thwart any attempt dangerous to human life.

The Additional District Magistrate vide the order has prohibited pillion riding in two-wheelers on any road, street, by-lane passage, thoroughfare, village paths, tracks within the district with immediate effect.

However, in respect of persons above 60 years of age, children below 12 years, women, all officers and employees of State or Central Governments and police personnel on duty are exempted from the purview of this restriction.

The Sivasagar district administration has also imposed restrictions under Section 144 CrPC prohibiting forming of assembly of five or more persons for unlawful activities; holding of meeting or demonstration, rallies, taking out procession or shouting any slogans on any road, public places, creating swahid bedis, wall writing, printing slogans etc. at any thoroughfares or other places on any visible site, individually or collectively; collection and subscription on any manner or from any person, business establishments, office or intimidation of any person for such collection.

However, magistrates, security personnel of Army, CRPF, Police and civil officials on duty are exempted from the purview of this prohibitory order. The orders have come into force with immediate effect and will remain in force for a period of 60 days with effect from October 4.