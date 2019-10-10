We admire Big B for the way he conducts himself

Ahead of megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s 77th birthday on Friday, legendary sarod player Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, along with sons Amaan and Ayaan, has prepared a musical tribute on “Kaun Banega Crorepati”, the popular quiz show hosted by the actor.

The musician trio unveiled a special rendition titled Raag Harivansh Kalyaan, which is made in the memory of Big B’s late father Harivansh Rai Bachchan. On presenting the raag to Big B, Amjad Ali Khan said: “We have seen how Amitji has taken care of his parents selflessly till their last breath, with utmost respect and love. Therefore, we knew how happy he would feel dedicating this musical rendition to his father. “First and foremost, music should be appealing. Also, babuji (Shri Harivansh Rai Bachchan) was full of great character the essence of which came across beautifully through his poetry and moods among other things. I do hope that Babuji likes this rendition and accepts this tribute. In our musical fraternity, we believe that ‘Swar hi ishawar hai’ and we feel connected to the almighty through music.”

The music maestro also praised the actor, saying “we admire him for the way he conducts himself and the language he uses.” (IANS)