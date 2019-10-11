Action sought against youth who lured teen

State cops to seek arrest of accused

TURA: Members of the Nokma and Gaonbura Association of Tikrikilla and the A’chik Youth Council (AYC) have demanded the arrest of a 22-year-old youth from Assam who befriended and lured a 17-year-old girl to elope leading to her death from poisoning, this week.

The 17-year-old girl disappeared from her home on Tuesday and her body was found in Bhimganj village under Lakhipur police station in Assam. She had apparently died from consuming poison. The 22-year-old boy from the village, Mahabul Hoque, who lured the girl was reportedly found alive but ill from a similar case of poisoning.

Police sources mention that the couple consumed poison over refusal by their families to accept their relationship.

However, social organisations and the village headmen association from Tikrikilla region have accused the youth of luring the teen with false promises only to abduct and detain her in his village. “He had kept the victim in detention the whole night with intended criminal motives after taking her against her will and the consent of the family. His actions were criminal with intend of slavery and committing sexual offence,” alleged the Tikrikilla organisations.

They are demanding the immediate arrest of the youth and also his parents since the girl was kept in their home and no alarm was raised by the family.

“Immediate arrest of the boy and his parents, especially the father of the accused for remaining silent is necessary since the whole episode of the crime took place in his residence and under his concern which is an act of abetment,” charged Walseng N Sangma and Jona D Shira, convenor of the Association of Nokmas and Gaonburas and the AYC Tikrikilla, respectively.

Garo Hills police move to arrest youth

Meanwhile, West Garo Hills Police have moved for the detention and arrest of the 22-year-old boy who is currently undergoing treatment for poisoning in a hospital in Goalpara district of Assam.

“We have already dispatched a WT Message to the Superintendent of the hospital where the boy is undergoing treatment. In the WT message we have asked the hospital not to release him since he has to be arrested for wrongful confinement and kidnapping of a minor and abetment of suicide,” informed West Garo Hills Superintedent of Police MGR Kumar. The Goalpara police chief, who is in close contact with Tura SP over the case, informed the latter on Thursday evening that the accused youth who is said to have survived the poisoning was wheeled into surgery and police were awaiting his medical results.



