Forum calls on Agatha for construction of Tura bypass

TURA: In order to ease traffic congestion in Tura town, the New Tura Development Forum (NTDF) has urged Tura MP Agatha K Sangma to look into the immediate construction of the already proposed Tura bypass road on National Highway-51. It will also improve the socio economic conditions of Garo Hills as a whole.

In its memorandum submitted to Agatha through the deputy commissioner, the forum stated that while the construction work of double-laning in NH-51 from 98 km to Dalu border (148 km) via Tura has already begun, it was yet to be known why the Tura bypass project, included in the same Detailed Project Report (DPR), has been kept pending till date.

“As per our knowledge, the DPR for both the projects have been submitted to the Ministry of Roads and Highways in September 2013. It was also learnt that a firm from Jaipur had been consulted for making the DPR after which, the NHIDCL finalised the DPR for constructing the Tura-Dalu section of NH-51 including the Tura bypass at an estimated cost of Rs 288 crore with assistance from JICA,” the forum stated.

“The traffic snarl in town will worsen further with population growth, increase in vehicles and business activities. This will lead to dangerous situations in the near future as law and order enforcing agencies will be prevented from moving promptly during emergencies,” the forum said.

It also pointed out that there was an urgent need to make alternative arrangements for Tura town in terms of traffic congestion. It urged that either the long overdue bypass project is started or a new one is planned immediately. Besides, the forum also sought the construction of bypass roads connecting Tura to places like Mankachar, Phulbari and Ampati.