Residents complain against Jio tower  

TURA: Residents of Doldenggagre village in West Garo Hills have complained to authorities of Jio network alleging frequent network shutdown and low range availability of network at the Jio tower located in the village.

In their complaint submitted to the Jio Centre Manager in Tura, the residents informed that customers from the area are facing difficulties due to the poor network and urged the authorities to solve the issue as soon as possible.

“We urge you to look into our grievances at the earliest. If the frequent network shut down is being done due to a technical issue, we urge you to solve it and ensure that high range network is available at the tower,” the residents requested in their complaint.