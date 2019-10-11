Shillongite first climate change teacher in India

SHILLONG: Priyanka Kojani Rai, daughter of Late Pawan Kojani has become the first teacher in India to complete the Global Climate Change Teacher Course accredited by the United Nations.

Priyanka undertook an online course (accredited to the United Nations) that certifies her as the first climate change teacher in the country.

It may be mentioned that ‘UN Climate Change: Learn’ is a partnership of more than 30 multilateral organisations which supports knowledge-sharing and the dissemination of common climate change learning materials.

Priyanka, now settled in Dehradun, was born and brought up in the city and she completed her schooling from Loreto Convent and her graduation from St. Marry’s College.

She is a teacher of Hope Town Girls’ School in Dehradun.