Lumniwar Sports Club wins Ri Bhoi League 2019

From Our Correspondent

NONGPOH: The Lumniwar Sports Club have emerged victorious in the Ri Bhoi League 2019 after beating Sonidan Sports Club by a lone goal in a thrilling final match held at Umdihar Playground on Friday.

The Ri Bhoi League was organised by the Ri Bhoi District Sports Association (RBDSA) with an aim to promote football talents of the district to further their careers. Interestingly, both the teams playing in the finals were from remote areas of Mawhati constituency.

The closing ceremony or the tourney here was attended by Sports Minister Banteidor Lyngdoh in the presence of the local legislator of Nongpoh, Mayralborn Syiem, Umsning legislator Jason Sawkmie Mawlong, MDCs of Mawhati and Nongpoh, Charles Marngar and Balajied Rani, DSO, Ri Bhoi, PM Marbaniang, RBDSA president, RB Shadap and others.

The winner was awarded cash prize worth Rs. 50,000 along with a winner’s trophy while the runners up, Sonidan SC took home cash prize worth Rs, 25,000 and trophy.