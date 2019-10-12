Nine arrested over Hailakandi mob attack

GUWAHATI: Nine persons have so far been arrested as police launched a massive search operation at Laskar Bazaar and Nitainagar in Hailakandi town of South Assam’s Barak Valley following Friday’s mob violence in which several police and paramilitary force personnel were injured.

Hailakandi district Superintendent of Police (SP), Pabindra Kumar Nath informed that the nine arrested persons had been sent to judicial custody. Six persons who beaten up by a mob on suspicion of being child lifters on Friday had been rescued by the Assam Police and CRPF personnel braving the mob attack. Police have also picked up six persons for interrogation.

A team of police and CRPF personnel led by Officer-in-Charge of Hailakandi Police Station, Hemanta Kumar Das did a commendable job on Friday evening risking their lives while they recused five youth from the clutches of a violent mob which was beating up the youths suspecting them to be child lifters. The mob damaged and burnt down an Ertiga vehicles used by the group of youths as well as a Bolero of police team.

The team of five youths including a policeman in civvies, came to Laskar Bazar at Nitainagar in Hailakandi town and tried to start conversation with locals when some vested persons spread a rumour about entry of some child lifters in the area. A mob of local then attacked the group of youths who were confined in a house while their vehicle was set on fire.

When a team of police and CRPF personnel led by the OC of Hailakandi Police Station rushed to the spot to rescue the youths, the mob attacked them too causing serious injury to the OC and injury to 11 other men in uniform. The police managed to rescue the youths after resorting to baton charge.

Police informed that a police official, Jamil Hussain from Ratabari in Karimganj district were among the five youths who were attacked by the mob. The police man along with local youths went to Laskar Bazar in Hailakandi in connection with investigation into a cattle theft case. Police suspected that a gang of criminals spread the rumour about entry child lifters in the area to thwart the investigation into the cattle theft case.

The condition of injured OC of Hailakandi Police Station was stated to be critical. He is undergoing treatment in Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH).