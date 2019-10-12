Security personnel to scan online items at Secretariat

SHILLONG: The Secretariat Administration Department (SAD) has issued a circular making it clear that items purchased online by the employees will be subjected to frisking and scanning by the security personnel, before being taken inside the Secretariat building.

In a circular, the Secretary of the department, CP Gotmare, advised that employees should give their home addresses for delivery of the items purchased online.

The circular was issued by the department as it was brought to its notice that many employees of the main and additional secretariat buildings were purchasing materials online and the same were taken inside the buildings without any security check which could compromise the security apparatus. “Since the Secretariat is a high security zone, scanning of online items is mandatory and no parcel will be allowed inside the buildings unless they have gone through security procedures,” the order said.