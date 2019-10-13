Huma Qureshi bags spot in ‘New Wave Actors List’ in LA

Actress Huma Qureshi, who is currently shooting for an international project titled, The Army of the Dead, has earned a name in the eNew Wave Actors List in Los Angeles. The list was released by Film Independent, an organisation that recognizes diverse performances and highlights those individuals who deserve recognition in Hollywood. The announcement is an industry recognition for Huma’s impactful performance in her most recent Netflix series, Leila. The ceremony will be held on October 20 at The Museum Of Contemporary Art in Los Angeles, following which Huma will actively be participating on panel showcasing global cinema. (IANS)