Jane Fonda arrested during climate change protest

Veteran actor Jane Fonda was arrested by police outside US Capitol here when she was participating in a climate change protest.

According to a website, the 81-year-old actor was among the 16 people who were taken into custody and later charged with “crowding, obstructing or incommoding.”

“The United States Capitol Police arrested 16 individuals for unlawfully demonstrating on the East Front of the US Capitol,” Eva Malecki, spokeswoman for the Capitol police told the outlet.

Video of Fonda being placed in handcuffs and escorted to a police vehicle was posted on social media.

The 81-year-old actor was released hours later. The incidents comes days after the actor launched her Fire Drill Fridays campaign, a civil disobedience effort to raise awareness about the environmental issues. (PTI)