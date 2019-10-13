PM mourns Jala’s death

Conrad, Mukul & MLAs pay tribute

SHILLONG: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday mourned the passing away of Domnic Jala, the Archbishop of Shillong.

Prime Minister tweeted that he was anguished by the sudden demise of the Archbishop.

Modi said Jala will always be “remembered for his impeccable service to the society and for his passion towards Meghalaya’s progress. May his soul rest in peace.”

Jala died in a car crash in California, United States on October 10. Similarly, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said that it is a sad day for the state.

“It is a sad day for our state with the sudden demise of our dear Archbishop, Dominic Jala, who passed away in California. He had a close relationship with my family and had always guided me on several issues for the interest of the people. May his soul rest in eternal peace,” the chief minister tweeted.

The Opposition Leader, Mukul Sangma, said that he is shocked and saddened by the sudden demise of “beloved and most revered His Grace, Archbishop Dominic Jala” .

He conveyed his and his family’s condolences to the members and close relatives of the bereaved family and all the members of Shillong Archdiocese and prayed for the Almighty God to grant all solace and the needed strength to overcome the irreparable loss.

Condoling Jala’s death Mairang MLA and Assembly Speaker Metbah Lyngdoh said the Salesian priest was much loved not only in Meghalaya but the world over.

“Today I offer my prayerful support to his family, the Salesian brothers in Christ, and all the believers and express my sincere condolences on his passing,” he said in his condolence message.

He said Jala respected and beloved among all, particularly for his leadership in the Catholic Church and his kind soul.

He said Jala will also be remembered for asking all to exercise their franchise saying that voting at every election is a sacred obligation and a right of every citizen above the age of 18. He insisted that voting for money or material gain (selling one’s vote), proxy voting, exerting force, using fraud or wrongful inducement for voting for a particular candidate etc are acts contrary to Christian values and principles.

“May he rest now forever in the peace of Christ and may God comfort and console his family and loved ones,” the message said.

Cabinet Minister AL Hek also condoled Jala’s death.

In a statement, Hek said he prayed for the eternal peace of Dominic Jala and the other priest who passed away in the accident.

He also said that he stands with the priests in this time of grief.

Earlier, soon after the news of Jala’s death broke, two MLAs, HM Shangpliang and PT Sawkmie, rushed to the Bishop’s House to pay their tributes to him.

Speaking to media persons, Sawkmie, while expressing his grief, said that he used to visit Jala atleast once in a week.

Shangpliang recalled the assistance which was provided by Jala to normalise the situation when the city witnessed violence and law and order problems.