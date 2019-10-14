Gordon Ramsay’s ‘ripped’ body takes internet by storm

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay left his followers swooning as he showed off his rippling muscles in a topless photograph. The chef wowed fans as he posed on the beach in nothing but his running shorts and trainers, reports mirror.co.uk. Recently, the 52-year-old had received as much attention for his well-chiselled body as he has for his sweary kitchen outbursts. Sharing it on Instagram, the dad-of-five wrote: “Wishing all the athletes the very best of luck for #kona @ironmantri today, crossing the line for me was one of the most exciting feeling ever !” Ramsay’s fans were way more interested in him. One said: “Gordon out here looking more shredded than the meat he slices.” “Hello hottie,” a user commented. And one said: “Looking mighty fine Mr Ramsey.” (IANS)