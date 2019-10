GUWAHATI: The Meghalaya film industry has received a shot in the arm with Iewduh, a Khasi film bagging the prestigious Kim Ji-seok Award at the 24th Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) in South Korea on Saturday.

Made by national award winning personalities, Pradip Kurbah (director) and Shankar Lall Goenka (producer), Iewduh is the first film from the state to enter the BIFF.