National Nuggets

‘How did Gandhiji commit suicide?’ school exam shocker

Ahmedabad: A question in a school exam on how Mahatma Gandhi committed suicide has shocked the Gujarat education authorities, prompting them to initiate an inquiry into it. Another question about boot-legging in dry Gujarat has also irked the education officials. “Gandhijiye aapghaat karwa maate shu karyu?” (how did Gandhiji commit suicide) was the question asked in Gujarati to Class 9 students during an internal assessment examination of schools run under the banner of ‘Sufalam Shala Vikas Sankul’, an official said. The Sufalam Shala Vikas Sankul is an organisation of some self-financed schools and educational institutions getting government grants in Gandhinagar. Besides, another question in an exam paper of Class 12 students was about “writing a letter to district police chief complaining about the rise in sale of liquor in your area and nuisance created by bootleggers”. “A cluster of self-financed schools and those getting grants included these two questions for internal assessment exams held on Saturday. These questions are highly objectionable, and we have initiated an inquiry. (PTI)



UP BJP leader shot dead

Saharanpur: Another Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Uttar Pradesh, the third such murder in the state in the past one week. BJP corporator Dhara Singh, 47, who was also employed as a sector-in-charge at a local sugar mill, was on his way to work from his residence in Deoband, Saharanpur, on Saturday when he was stopped by two bike-borne assailants near a railway crossing. The assailants opened fire, killing Singh on the spot. Saharanpur SSP Dinesh Kumar said: “Unidentified assailants opened fire at Dhara Singh near Rankhandi railway crossing. Fatally injured Singh was declared brought dead at a community health centre. His body has been sent for post-mortem.” The police are yet to ascertain the motive behind the murder. “We are speaking to the family members of the deceased and trying to ascertain the possible motive behind the murder,” the SSP said. On October 8, BJP leader Chaudhary Yashpal Singh was gunned down in a similar manner in Deoband. (IANS)



Gambling dens busted in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: As many as 95 persons were arrested in a major crackdown on gambling dens in Odisha, police said on Sunday. The police conducted raids on Saturday and Sunday at several areas of Ganjam district and seized over Rs 4 lakh cash and 25 mobile phones. “We have been conducting raids in the district and busted illegal gambling dens. A total of 14 cases were registered and 95 gamblers were arrested,” said Berhampur Superintendent of Police (SP) Pinak Mishra. (IANS)



Priyanka’s workshop postponed

Lucknow: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s much publicised three-day training camp in Uttar Pradesh’s Rae Bareli has been postponed. The camp was scheduled to begin from Monday. According to sources, the party leaders have been informed of the change in the programme. The postponement has been done in view of the by-elections to 11 Assembly seats slated for October 21. The training camp, which was designed to familiarise the new committee members with the party’s programme, keeping 2022 Assembly elections in view, will most likely be organised on October 22, though the new date is yet to be confirmed. During the workshop, heads of Congress training cell and social media cell have been asked to address the participants and answer their queries. (IANS)



Man killed in boar attack

Sambalpur (Odisha): A 54-year-old man has been killed after a wild boar attacked him in a village in Odisha’s Sambalpur district, police said on Sunday. The incident happened at Nandrudihi village under the jurisdiction of Mahaulpali police station on Saturday when Benjamin Bankra (54) was walking towards his farmland, a police officer said. Benjamin, who received critical injuries, was taken to Kuchinda sub-divisional hospital, he said. Doctors at the hospital referred him to Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR) at Burla. But he died while the family was preparing to shift him to VIMSAR, the police officer added. (PTI)



UP official marries woman who accused him of sexual abuse

Kushinagar: A Sub-Divisional Magistrate in Uttar Pradesh’s Kushinagar has married a woman, who had accused him sexually abusing her. The 35-year-old woman had filed a complaint on Friday against Hapur SDM Dinesh Kumar, 38, accusing him of sexually abusing her for the last four years on the pretext of marriage. In her complaint, the woman alleged that she underwent abortion twice. Based on the complaint, District Magistrate Anil Kumar Singh immediately ordered a probe into the matter. (Agencies)