Need to protect rights of all NE indigenous groups: AAPSU

Union hails Arunachal govt’s move to set up consultative panel on CAB

GUWAHATI: The All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) has welcomed the Pema Khandu government’s decision to form a consultative committee to safeguard rights of indigenous people but hoped all state governments in the Northeast to unite for a permanent solution in the wake of the Centre’s proposal to re-introduce the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB).

The committee, according to the Arunachal Pradesh chief minister, will bring together all community-based organisations, civil societies and students’ unions of the state for consultation on the contentious legislation.

“Our stand on CAB is clear and consistent since the day it was mooted by the BJP government at the Centre. Under the aegis of the North East Students Organisation, AAPSU has fought tooth and nail against the proposed legislation and will continue to do so,” AAPSU general secretary, Tobom Dai told The Shillong Times on Monday.

Dai however said that the decision by the state government to form a panel to safeguard indigenous rights of the state is a welcome step.

“But we cannot look at CAB from the state perspective only. We need to look at the legislation and its ramifications on the entire Northeast. Therefore, we hope all the state governments in the region come together under one platform for permanent solution in regard to protection of rights of indigenous people in their respective states,” he said.

Union home minister, Amit Shah during the 4th North East Democratic Alliance conclave here last month had assured that CAB would not override any provisions that have for long protected the rights of indigenous people of the Northeast.