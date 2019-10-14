Saurav Ganguly set to be BCCI President

SHILLONG: Former India skipper Saurav Ganguly is all set to become the new president of BCCI ahead of former India batsman Brijesh Patel, who earlier appeared to have all but grabbed the coveted post.

The 47-year-old Ganguly, who is currently the president of Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), will have to quit his post as he will go into a compulsory cooling off period before taking charge of BCCI. Saurav Ganguly, one of the finest India captains and left hand batter, will add another feather to his already glorious hat. Ganguly was the 3rd batsman in history to cross the 10,000 run landmark, after Sachin Tendulkar and Inzamam Ul Haq. In 2002, the Wisden Cricketers’ Almanack ranked him the sixth greatest ODI batsman of all time, next to Viv Richards, Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara, Dean Jones and Michael Bevan. Brijesh Patel on the other hand was backed by Tamil Nadu strongman N Srinivasan who actively lobbied for him. However, things changed with stiff resistance against from most state units. “Yes, Brijesh was running for the president’s post with support from N Srinivasan. However, there was stiff resistance against him and we are very happy with Saurav helming the BCCI as President,” a former BCCI member from North East told The Shillong Times.

There was a strong possibility of Ganguly getting the coveted top job after he met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence in New Delhi on Saturday. However, it has been learnt that he was non-committal in joining the BJP and campaigning for them in the 2021 West Bengal assembly elections.

That changed it decisively in favour of Brijesh before the tide finally turning Ganguly’s way once again. Amit Shah’s son Jay Shah will be the new secretary while Arun Dhumal will be the new treasurer. Dhumal is younger brother of former BCCI president Anurag Thakur. Brijesh Patel will now be IPL chairman, the former BCCI member confirmed after attending a meeting with Anurag Thakur, who acted as a mediator during the meeting of affiliated units.

The 67-year-old Patel had played 21 Tests for India with little success.

Patel is a known acolyte of Srinivasan and was his last desperate attempt to get back control of BCCI.

The choice for President’s post was always between Ganguly and Patel and the former was finally accepted as a unanimous candidate. When the new office bearers assume office, it will end a 33-month term of the Committee of Administrators, which called shots in running the cricket affairs in the country post Lodha Committee reforms.

Former India coach Anhsuman Gaekwad beat Kirti Azad to be elected as male ICA representative on BCCI’s nine-member Apex Council. (With agency inputs)