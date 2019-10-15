Conrad seeks report, in touch with Consulate General

No confirmation yet on arrival of Jala’s mortal remains

SHILLONG: Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said he will be in touch with the Consulate General, San Francisco to get a better picture for a report on Archbishop Dominic Jala who passed away in a car accident on October 10 in California, USA.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a meeting on Monday, he said he had called up the Consul General in San Francisco, Sanjay Panda immediately after the incident involving the accident of Jala.

“He was very supportive and explained the whole procedure to us. He told us that the government, the consulate and the embassies are fully there to support in anyway including connection with the hospitals and connection in getting the death certificate signed including transportation with Air India,” he said. He added that he will be in continuous touch with the Consulate General as well as the office in Delhi and will do everything necessary to ensure that the mortal remains of the Archbishop can be brought back to Shillong soon.

“The Consul General told me that it takes anything between three to five days. Say an average of four days to complete the paper works and everything. One day for transportation,” Sangma said.

He added, “We have not got the latest report yet. Today I will be again contacting and we should be able to get a better picture. But I think it will still take a day or two more. But we are trying our best to make it as early as possible.”

Later in the evening, the chief minister visited the Archbishop’s House and prayed for the departed soul. He also met the family members of Jala at Mawlai Phudmuri and offered condolences to them. A large number of catholic faithful gathered at Jala’s ancestral house to pay tributes.