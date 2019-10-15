New passenger train between Murkongselek and Dibrugarh flagged off

GUWAHATI: Railway Minister, Piyush Goyal on Tuesday flagged off a new passenger train between Murkongselek and Dibrugarh via remote from New Delhi. Nine other similar trains in various parts of the country were also flagged of at the same time by the Railway Minister through video conferencing. A programme was also held at Murkongselek during flagging off of the train.

This new train service has been named as “Sewa Service” with an aim to provide comfortable journey by train for people belonging to smaller towns so that they can easily reach bigger nearby cities for their day to day work. With the introduction of this new train a long standing need of the people of this region stands fulfilled. This will also help reducing the road traffic congestion. Better train connectivity will not only help in development of the economic scenario but also prove to be very much beneficial for students, office goers and petty traders of the route.

New passenger train bearing number 55606 will leave from Murkongselek at 08-45 am daily to reach Dibrugarh at 12-15 pm. During return journey train number 55605 will start from Dibrugarh at 01-15 pm to reach Murkongselek at 04-45 pm. The train will have sleeper class and general second class facilities. During its journey the train will have stoppages at Dhamalgaon, Tangani, New Sisibargaon, Sripani, Sisibargaon, Silapathar, Archipathar, Dipa, Simenchapari, Telem, Laimekuri and Jone Karrang stations both ways. Regular service of the train will start from 16th October, 2019. This train will provide last mile connectivity to the people of this region, reducing the distance for development.