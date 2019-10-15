USTM holds talks on teachings of Dr Kalam

GUWAHATI: The University of Science & Technology Meghalaya (USTM) paid tributes to Dr A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, the 11th President of India and the ‘Missile Man’ on his birth anniversary on.Tuesday.

A talk titled “Life & Teachings of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam: Moral Values for the Youth” was delivered by Dr Mridul Hazarika, former VC, Gauhati University and Principal Advisor to USTM commemorating this great personality.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Mridul Hazarika said that Dr Kalam’s simplicity was exemplary and he was very much connected to the young generation. Quoting the great space scientist, he said that by having a big goal, acquiring knowledge, hard work and perseverance one can achieve anything and everything in life.

“We should not allow the problems to defeat us, rather we should try to defeat the problems”, he said.

Kalam always tried to empower the young generation through his teachings. Integration of technology with values in empowering youth is what Dr Kalam believed, he added.

Recalling Dr Kalam’s visit to USTM in 2014, USTM Chancellor Mahbubul Hoque said that the university has been trying to inculcate the teachings of Dr Kalam amidst the students and all. “Dr Kalam was the keynote speaker at the valedictory session of the North East College Principals’ Conclave- 2014 that was hosted by USTM on 23 July 2014. Even though Dr Kalam had come prepared primarily to address the college principals, seeing an overwhelming presence of students and youth at the venue, he decided to address them first. He exhorted the youths to feel strong, and to realise that they have wings which meant that they are not born to crawl – they are born to fly high up in the sky”, said Hoque.

The birthday of Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam is also celebrated as World Students’ Day.