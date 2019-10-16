Action sought against trader for dismantling market shed

TURA: Several organizations from East Garo Hills have submitted a complaint to the Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the GHADC where they alleged a certain businessman of dismantling a market shed at Williamnagar’s Na’kam Bazar and constructing his own godown in its place.

In the complaint, organizations including the GSU East Zone, AIGU, FAF, Sumo Pick Up Association and the Auto Taxi Association claimed that one non-tribal businessman, Samir Kondu without any notice or information to the GHADC authorities dismantled the market shed and made his own construction.

“This action by the businessman shows that he has no respect for the GHADC. The act is highly condemnable and action must be initiated against him,” the organizations demanded.

The organizations also requested that the Na’kam bazaar area be developed into a traditional market for selling locally produced organic vegetables and that market sheds are constructed by evicting those who are settling there illegally.

“The illegal settlers are the cause of public nuisance as they make illegal liquor (locally brewed wine or Potika) which is very harmful to health. This illegal business has been going on in the vicinity of the Williamnagar Main Market and under the noses of the authorities, which need to be immediately stopped,” they asserted.

According to the organizations, local people consume the illegal liquor and create nuisance during market days which not only is an eyesore but sometimes even lead to drunken brawls. They further alleged the illegal settlers of polluting the area as well as the Simsang River by dumping garbage into it, and sought action against them from authorities.