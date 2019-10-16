Ban on exit poll

SHILLONG: The Election Commission of India has prohibited conduct of any exit poll and its announcement in any form. The direction is against publishing or publicising by means of the print or electronic media or dissemination in any other manner on October 21 between 7am and 6.30 pm, the date set for the Shella bypoll.

The secretary, ECI has informed that as per the provisions of Section 126 A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, there will be restrictions on conduct of any exit poll and publication and dissemination of result of such exit poll during by-election to the Shella seat.

The ECI further said under section 126 (1) (b) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, displaying any election matter including results of any opinion poll or any other poll survey, in any electronic media, is prohibited during the period of 48 hours ending with the hour fixed for conclusion of poll in the respective polling areas in connection with the by-election.

NPP, HSPDP leaders campaign for Balajied

The leaders of National People’s Party (NPP) and Hills State People’s Democratic Party (HSPDP) campaigned for Shella by-poll UDP candidate Balajiedkupar Synrem at Wahkaliar, Laitduh and Shella.

NPP MLA and cabinet minister Sniawbhalang Dhar, Chief Executive Member of Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Council (JHADC), Thombor Shiwat, president of HSPDP KP Pangniang and HSPDP MLA and cabinet minister Samlin Malngiang campaigned for Synrem. UDP leaders Teinwell Dkhar, and Titosstarwell Chyne also campaigned for him.

Shiwat in his speech said that he campaigned for Synrem as he is the son of a late state leader, Donkupar Roy whom he respected and urged the electorate to give him a chance.

The HSPDP leaders said that as a mark of honour to Roy who was instrumental in forming the Regional Democratic Alliance (RDA), the party will support the UDP candidate.