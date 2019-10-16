Open Badminton tourney in Tura from Oct 24

TURA: The West Garo Hills District Badminton Association (WGHDBA) is all set to organise the 4th Garo Hills Open Badminton Championships in Tura.

According to a release issued on Wednesday by the organisers, the tournament will take place at Indoor Sports Hall, Hawakhana in Tura from October 24 to 26. The championship will be held for Veterans Group (40 years and above) and Open Group in the Singles, Doubles and mixed Doubles categories, the release added.