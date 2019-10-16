Relatives of victim held over suspected murder

SHILLONG: The Superintendent of Police, Jowai, Lakador Syiem said that a mentally challenged individual identified as Riwano Passah (44) of Iawmusiang, Wahnangbah was suspected to have been beaten to death by some of his relatives on October 13.

In a statement issued here, Syiem said that on October 14, police had received information that Passah was assaulted. On receiving the information, an enquiry was conducted and police visited the scene of the crime or ‘Place of Occurrence (PO)’. A number of items were also seized as evidence. On further enquiry, it was learnt that Passah was buried the next day between 4 and 5 pm without the knowledge of the police. As the case was classified as a murder, six of the victim’s relatives were detained for questioning.

Similarly, a suo moto FIR has been filed and a case will be registered accordingly.