Chemistry students with interdisciplinary skill have great future: Dr GN Sastri

GUWAHATI: “Students knowing the fundamentals of Chemistry, presentation skills, mathematical and computer skills have a great future and they can create their own world”, said Dr G Narahary Sastri, Director, CSIR-North East Institute of Science and Technology (NEIST), Jorhat.

Dr Sastri was delivering a talk on “Chemistry for Empowerment” organised by the University of Science & Technology Meghalaya here on Wednesday. USTM has also signed a Memorandum of Understanding with CSIR-NEIST for collaborative work in scientific education and research.

Addressing the students of the Department of Chemistry of USTM, Dr GN Sastri said, “Chemistry is the basis for everything. Whether it is Biology, material science or any new discovery that we can make with things that we can see, touch and feel—they are all made of molecules and atoms.” In simple terms, doing something with atoms and molecules is Chemistry. Chemistry students with interdisciplinary skill have a great future in research and innovation, he added.

On the other hand, the MoU signed between USTM and CSIR-NEIST aims at promoting cooperation in scientific education and research. The mutual collaboration will enable the utilization of each other’s strengths in teaching and research, which in turn, will mutually benefit the students and faculty and scientific members of both the organizations and to create a framework for such a platform of collaboration. It will also facilitate joint seeking of funds and conduct of research, submission of projects for research and development in the fields of mutual interest, exchange of visiting research scholars including advanced graduate students.