Govt to sort out financial situation

SHILLONG: Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Wednesday said that the state government is working aggressively to streamline the financial situation which the state is facing in terms of the additional burden of the 5th Pay Commission and the impact of 14th Finance Commission.

The chief minister’s statement comes a day after Leader of the Opposition and former chief minister Mukul Sangma termed the MDA government as incompetent while accusing it of having failed to deliver on the development front.

“In one-and-a-half-years, a lot of effort has been made to ensure revenue generation is also streamlined,” the chief minister said. He said a lot of work has been done to ensure that old schemes and processes are streamlined.

“ The delivery mechanism has improved and implementation of central government schemes at the ground level has improved significantly,” Sangma said

On being asked about the accusation that the MDA government had failed to submit utilisation certificates (UC) of many centrally-sponsored schemes, he added that it was during the tenure of the past government that these were not submitted.

He also alleged that that many programmes of the Ministry of Tribal Affairs were not implemented during 2015-16 and 2016-17.“ We are trying to rectify everything not completed by the past government,” he said while adding that UCs of many programmes of 2001-2003 were not submitted by the past governments,” he said.

Mukul Sangma earlier had alleged that development activities in the state had come to a standstill while describing the chief minister as “most incompetent.”

Lashing out at the NPP-led MDA government, he asked the MDA government to first complete the stalled projects before talking about new ones.