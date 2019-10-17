Developed By: iNFOTYKE

Shankar Hangud: Loyalist activist Jamie Bryson walks past a Ulster Volunteer Force mural in east Belfast, Northern Ireland, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019. Fears about a return to the violence that killed more than 3,500 people over three decades have made Northern Ireland the biggest hurdle for U.K. and European Union negotiators trying to hammer out an agreement on Britain's departure from the 28-nation free trade bloc. People here are worried that UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will sacrifice their interests in hopes of securing a deal. Anything that treats Northern Ireland differently than the rest of the U.K. would be unacceptable. "There would be an organic explosion of anger and people would take to the streets and obviously any sensible person would be urging people ... to do so peacefully,'' said Jamie Bryson, editor of the Unionist Voice newsletter, as he offered an analysis of where the community stands. AP/PTI(AP10_16_2019_000168B)
INTERNATIONAL

By Agencies
