Mission ‘Soulful Sivasagar’ to boost tourism in historic district

GUWAHATI: In a bid to give a fillip to the district’s tourism sector, the Deputy Commissioner of Sivasagar in Assam, Dr M S Lakshmi Priya has initiated a mission called ‘soulful Sivasagar’.

With a vision to bring the historically, architecturally, mythologically and culturally rich and vibrant district to a focal and much sought after tourist hotspot in the world tourism map, the Deputy Commissioner has been preparing a comprehensive plan with a dedicated team of officers and staff.

She has also called upon the local public, historians, academicians and socio-cultural and literary organisations to extend their support to make the dream of a “Soulful Sivasagar” a reality.

In this regard, to prepare a comprehensive and tourist friendly road map, the Deputy Commissioner along with her team and some noted historians like Dr. Dilip Buragohain, Jiten Borpatra Gohain etc. embarked upon a journey of the prominent tourism and archaeological sites spread across the length and breadth of the district on Friday morning.

The team has started its journey from the office of the Deputy Commissioner, Sivasagar early Saturday morning.

The team visited Gaurisagar tank and temple (doul); Namdang Silar Sako; Na- Pukhuri archaeological site; Purani Pukhuri; Pohugarh; Jagaddhatri Doul/ Lakhisagar; Fakua Doul, Haragauri Doul; Joysagar tank and temples; Ghanashyam’s House; Talatal Ghar; Rang Ghar; Sivasagar tank and temples; Jamuna; and Gargaon Palace.

It may be noted that during a visit of the Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal to the district on October 16 last, in a meeting held at her office conference hall the Deputy Commissioner gave a power point presentation before him on the plan of action prepared to boost the tourism sector in the district. The Chief Minister lauded the efforts of the district administration and suggested to formulate a comprehensive plan for the same so as to revamp the sector. Terming Sivasagar as the “Soul of Assam”, the Chief Minister expressed his keen desire to see the district shining bright in the world tourism map.

The Deputy Commissioner also handed over the first copy of the recently printed tourism brochure, entitled, “Soulful Sivasagar” to the Chief Minister at Circuit House on October 17 last during his visit to the district.