MLA comes to CM’s defence

SHILLONG: NPP leader and Phulbari MLA SG Esmatur Mominin has termed Leader of the Opposition and former chief minister Mukul Sangma’s charge of incompetence agsinst NPP- led MDA government as baseless and a political gimmick to woo voters ahead of the Shella bypoll.

“He should respect the chief minister who, even after knowing very well that the NPP has a good chance of winning in Shella, did not field a candidate out of respect for late Dr Donkupar Roy even though party supporters wanted to contest,” he said.

Requesting people of Shella constituency to reciprocate the chief minister’s sentiments, Mominin urged them to vote in the favour of UDP.

Attacking Mukul, Mominin said that people of the state have reposed their faith in the leadership of Chief Minister Conrad Sangma and the NPP-led MDA coalition which is evident from the MP election results where Agatha Sangma defeated the Leader of the Opposition. Asked about the stalled projects in the state, Mominin said that the chief minister is working hard to ensure that these are implemented.

It may be mentioned that Mukul had termed the chief minister and MDA government as incompetent alleging that many projects in the state are collecting dust.