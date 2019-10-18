Plastic Bank introduced in Sivasagar in Assam

GUWAHATI: In a step towards facilitating a plastic-free environment, the District Administration of Sivasagar in Assam has introduced ‘plastic banks’ in the district today.

The ‘plastic banks’ practice was set on the roll by the Deputy commissioner Dr. MS Lakshmi Priya in historic Sivasagar town.

During the launch of the ‘plastic banks’, the Deputy Commissioner said that for making a swachh and plastic-free Sivasagar, both the district administration and the public in general share collective responsibility.

“This initiative is sure to bring the much desired difference in our environment”, the Deputy Commissioner added.

The Executive officer of Sivasagar Municipal Board Rituraj Bordoloi, Chairperson Mridusmita Sinha along with Ward Commissioners and other staff of Sivasagar Municipal Board and a host of leading citizen were present in the occasion at Central Market of Sivasagar town.

As many as 15 plastic banks have been installed by Sivasagar Municipal Board for collection of plastic bottles. The plastic banks can also be used as a primary material recovery facility for plastic waste items.

The plastic banks have been installed at 14 other places in the town — Central Market opposite Lakhimi cinema hall; Temple Road opposite Damini Medical Store; Temple Road opposite old Civil Hospital; DC office complex; Sivasagar Shiva Temple area; Station Chariali market; ASTC bus station; J P Agarwalla Path opposite Nivedan; Babu Patty opposite LIC building; Hospital Road, GNG Path opposite Rasaraj Hotel; AT Road opposite 1-India Bazaar; Jengonikatia, near SP office in MI Road; BG Road, near ONGC market; and Boarding Road opposite Natya Mandir.