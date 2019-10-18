VEC ‘denies’ payment for MGNREGA works amounting to Rs 6 lakh

TURA: A village headman in a Garo village has filed a police complaint against his Village Employment Council (VEC) head for denying dues worth over six lakh rupees to 153 villagers who undertook works under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act, this week.

The headman of Badaka village in Kharkutta region of North Garo Hills, B Marak, filed an FIR at Kharkutta police station accusing VEC leaders Kripson Marak and Willing Sangma of failing to pay daily wages to 153 villagers for MGNREGA works that included construction of a footpath in their village.

According to the complaint, 92 villagers were not paid daily wages for 23 days worth a total of Rs 3,82,996, while another 61 villagers were also denied their dues for 24 days worth another Rs 2,64,984.

The angry villagers had complained and protested the denial of dues by their VEC secretary who continued to refuse payment prompting the village headman to file a police complaint against the VEC searary and his assistant.