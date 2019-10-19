Improve economy, don’t create circus, Priyanka tells govt

NEW DELHI: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday slammed Union Railway and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal for undermining the achievements of Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee, saying the economy is in a shambles while the government, instead of improving the economy, is busy “running a comedy circus”.



“BJP leaders are busy undermining the achievements of others instead of doing the work they have been assigned. The man who won the Nobel prize did his work with honesty and then won the award,” she said.



“Your (government’s) work is to improve the economy and not run a comedy circus,” Priyanka Gandhi tweeted.



She also attached a news report highlighting that despite offering discounts on vehicles, the automobile sales remained dismal.



Goyal on Friday, while congratulating Banerjee on winning the Nobel at a press conference, said: “You all know what his understanding is. His thinking is totally Left-leaning. He had praised the NYAY scheme effusively, but the people of India totally rejected his thinking.”



The NYAY or Nyuntam Aay Yojana is a minimum income guarantee scheme that headlined the Congress manifesto for the national election earlier this year. The party was routed in the polls.

IANS