Priyanka, Parineeti enter Frozen world

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas along with her sister and actress Parineeti Chopra will be dubbing for the Hindi version of Hollywood animated movie Frozen 2.

Disney India has roped in Priyanka to dub for Elsa and Parineeti will voice for Anna in the upcoming sequel of hit film Frozen.

“Elsa is a fictional character who’s known to be strongly-opinionated and level headed, traits that I deeply connect with. This not only made me want to be part of the film, but also gives me a wonderful opportunity to present one of the most-successful animated films to our local audiences,” Priyanka said.

“My happiness just goes up a notch knowing that Parineeti will be voicing Anna’s character. The two of us have never worked together before and this seems like a perfect movie to come together and an experience that I am going to cherish forever,” she added.

Talking about entering the Frozen world, Parineeti said: “You don’t need to be an actress to dream of being a Disney princess!! I absolutely loved the first film, it’s my favourite animation film but never thought that I’d get to voice Anna.

“But of course the real cherry on the cake is that I’ve been cast in a film about sisters with my real life sister!! While dubbing we would keep laughing about the fact that we are actually like our characters in real life! Mimi didi is totally like Elsa and I’m totally like Anna! This is why this movie will always be special. I can’t wait for the audience response.”

The second part of the Disney franchise promises to be more intense as it traces the pasts of Princesses Anna and Elsa, voiced by Kristen Bell and Idina Menzel in Hollywood version, respectively. (IANS)