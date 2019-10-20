Upper Assam riverine area tense after mob attack

One dies at AMCH; Investigation on

GUWAHATI: The Dibrugarh district and police administration on Sunday started investigation into the death of a person in a mob attack at Chaurkholia Ramsing Chapori on Saturday afternoon.

Tension prevails in the riverine area after a mob of more than 100 people reportedly burnt some houses at Ramsing Chapori and assaulted inhabitants allegedly for refusing to give in to their extortion demands.

A resident, Murali Yadav succumbed to his injuries later at the Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh town late Saturday evening. Police said a few other residents sustained injuries and are undergoing treatment in the hospital.

Confirming the incident, Dibrugarh superintendent of police, Gautam Borah told The Shillong Times that an investigation team led by additional SP has left for Ramsing Chapori from Dibrugarh town on a mechanised boat on Sunday morning.

“It will take more than four hours for the team comprising police and district administration officials to reach the site of incident. The details will only be known later once the team returns to Dibrugarh town. We came to know about the incident on Saturday evening only. It was an attack involving several communities. One person died at AMCH later while a few have been injured,” Borah said.

Reportedly, the inhabitants of the riverine area (chapori) had recently submitted a letter the deputy commissioner of Dibrugarh requesting security in the wake of extortion demands by groups of late.

This was the second incident in Dibrugarh on a single day after five members, including four from a family, died after their house caught fire leading to an LPG cylinder blast in the Niz Kadamoni locality in the wee hours of Saturday.

Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal condoled the incident and directed the district administration to institute an inquiry and release an ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh to the next of kin of the victims.