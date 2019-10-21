Baghmara teen goes missing

TURA: A 15-year-old girl travelling from her village to Baghmara town in South Garo hills reportedly went missing last week, prompting her family to file an abduction case against a native from Assam residing in their village, who has now gone absconding.

The girl left her home for Baghmara on October 14th but failed to turn up at her uncle’s home. A 33-year-old man from Assam, Jasangir Islam, who had settled down with a local woman in the village has been blamed for the girl’s disappearance.

The family of the teen alleges that the man has lured her away to Assam and attempts to contact both of them have so far been unsuccessful prompting them to file the police complaint on Monday.