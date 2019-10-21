State to observe Police Martyrs’ Day

SHILLONG: Together with police personnel from across the country, Meghalaya Police will observe the Police Martyrs’ Day on Monday. Wreaths will be placed at every memorial site in each District Headquarter and the names of police martyrs will be read out during ceremony.

In India, the genesis of Police Martyrs’ Day or Police Commemoration Day is mainly attributed to an important date i.e. October 21, 1959, in which 10 CRPF personnel who valiantly fought Chinese Army aggression at a hot spring in Ladakh (at an altitude of 10,500 feet) had to ultimately sacrifice their own lives, in order to curb Chinese intrusion.

Therefore, the country pays tributes to the courageous acts displayed by these individuals by declaring October 21 as a day to remember the sacrifices made by those police personnel. Likewise, the Meghalaya Police, which is known for its valour, dedication and sacrifice, has been continuously striving to obliterate militancy and anti-social elements since the inception of the state on January 21, 1972.

In the last three decades, Meghalaya has witnessed upheavals of anti-social groups which have instilled fear and grief among the people, but with relentless efforts of the state police most of these reprehensible groups have been completely decimated and their influences have been entirely thwarted.

Altogether 127 officers and personnel have sacrificed their lives fighting various lawless elements which were motivated to impede peace and prosperity of the state. In the course of driving such elements away, the peacekeepers of the state had to sacrifice their lives.

In recognition of their indomitable act, most of the martyrs have been awarded with the highest gallantry awards – Ashoka Chakra, Kriti Chakra, Police Medal for Gallantry, Meghalaya Governor’s Police Medal for Outstanding Service and other notable awards.